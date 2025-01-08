Discover how Truecaller makes call recording simpler than ever
What's the story
Want to keep track of important phone calls or relive those special conversations?
Truecaller's call recording feature on Android is here to make sure you never miss a detail.
Whether it's a crucial business discussion or a heartfelt chat with loved ones, this feature helps you record every moment effortlessly.
In this guide, we'll walk you through how to set up and manage your call recordings like a pro. Let's dive into the guide!
Setup
Setting up your recording feature
To use Truecaller's call recording, first make sure the app is installed on your Android device. Then, set it as your default dialer by choosing it as the "Calling app" in settings.
Next, open Truecaller, navigate to settings, and turn on "Call Recording." This step is essential for the feature to work.
Recording calls
Capturing every word
For incoming calls, pick up and quickly open Truecaller to hit "Record."
You'll get a three-second countdown before the recording kicks in.
For outgoing calls, either use Truecaller's call screen and hit "Rec" or pre-start recordings through "Record a Call" before dialing.
Truecaller works its magic in the background, capturing every word from start to finish without you even noticing.
Managing recordings
Access and organization made easy
Finding your recordings is easy, everything is kept inside Truecaller.
You get a notification after every call you've made with a direct link to your recorded file. You can listen to it, share it, and manage them however you want.
The app even sorts your recordings by subjects, so you can find that specific conversation you're looking for without any trouble.
Troubleshooting
Ensuring smooth operation
To ensure seamless functionality, confirm that conference calling is activated on your mobile, as it is essential for the recording feature within Truecaller to operate.
If you encounter difficulties, regularly updating your software version and clearing your cache can often fix minor bugs, allowing you to continue enjoying the convenience of this essential tool without disruption.