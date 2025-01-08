What's the story

Want to keep track of important phone calls or relive those special conversations?

Truecaller's call recording feature on Android is here to make sure you never miss a detail.

Whether it's a crucial business discussion or a heartfelt chat with loved ones, this feature helps you record every moment effortlessly.

In this guide, we'll walk you through how to set up and manage your call recordings like a pro. Let's dive into the guide!