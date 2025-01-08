Want faster deliveries? Here's how to manage saved addresses
What's the story
Tired of typing your address every time you shop on Flipkart? Say goodbye to the hassle of manual entry with Flipkart's "Saved Addresses" feature!
Whether you're adding a new address, updating an old one, or deleting a delivery location, managing your saved addresses is now quicker than ever.
This guide will walk you through the simple steps to ensure your address list is always up-to-date, making your checkout process a breeze.
Ready for a seamless shopping experience? Let's go!
Address management
Adding and editing addresses made easy
To add a new address, go to the My Account section and click on Addresses. Click on Add New Address, enter the required details, and click Save.
To edit an existing address, select the address you want to change, click on the Edit icon, make your changes, and save.
Ensure the PIN code entered is serviceable by Flipkart to avoid any delivery issues.
Cleanup and organization
Setting defaults and removing unwanted addresses
To make shopping even easier, setting a default address eliminates extra steps at checkout.
Just find the address you want as default, tap "Set as Default," and you're all set.
To delete an old or unwanted address, just select it from your list, tap "Delete," and confirm.
Keeping your address book clean prevents mix-ups with future orders.