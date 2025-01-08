What's the story

Tired of typing your address every time you shop on Flipkart? Say goodbye to the hassle of manual entry with Flipkart's "Saved Addresses" feature!

Whether you're adding a new address, updating an old one, or deleting a delivery location, managing your saved addresses is now quicker than ever.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps to ensure your address list is always up-to-date, making your checkout process a breeze.

Ready for a seamless shopping experience? Let's go!