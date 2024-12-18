Summarize Simplifying... In short Reliance Jio's JioTag Go, priced at ₹1,499, is a compact and lightweight tracker that connects with the Find My Device app on Android smartphones.

It helps locate items like keys, purses, and bikes within Bluetooth range using a 'Play Sound' feature.

For items lost beyond Bluetooth range, it uses Google's Find My Device network to provide the last known location. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

JioTag Go is priced at ₹ 1,499

Meet JioTag Go: Reliance Jio's answer to Apple's AirTag

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:05 pm Dec 18, 202408:05 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio has launched the JioTag Go in India, making it the country's first Android tracker. The device comes integrated with Google's Find My Device network and can be tracked using the Google Find My Device app. The app uses a global network of Android phones to assist users in tracking their belongings anywhere in the world.

Cost

Pricing and availability

The JioTag Go has been priced at ₹1,499 in India. It can be bought from multiple platforms including Amazon, JioMart e-store, and Reliance Digital and MyJio stores. Notably, the tracker comes in a variety of colors including black, white, orange, and yellow to suit different user preferences.

Functionality

How does JioTag Go work?

The JioTag Go works by connecting with the Find My Device app on Android smartphones. This way, you can keep a track of your keys, purses, gadgets, luggage, bikes, and more. In case you lose an item within Bluetooth range, you can use the 'Play Sound' option in the app to make the tracker beep and help you locate it easily.

Extended tracking

Tracking beyond Bluetooth range

For items lost beyond the Bluetooth range, Google's Find My Device network can detect the last known location of the tracker. You can then follow a map with the 'Get Directions' option to this location. Once back in range, the JioTag Go will automatically connect to your phone, permitting you to use the 'Play Sound' feature to find your lost item.

Specs

Compatibility and specifications

The JioTag Go works with Android 9 or later smartphones but not with iPhones. It works without a SIM and offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The device is powered by a CR2032 battery, which is said to last up to a year. As per its Amazon listing, the tracker is sized 38.2x38.2x7.2mm and weighs only 9g, making it compact and lightweight enough to attach to anything.