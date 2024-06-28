In brief Simplifying... In brief Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares hit a record high, pushing the company's market cap beyond ₹21 lakh crore.

This surge, a 21% gain this year, outperformed India's benchmark index, the Sensex, which only rose by 10%.

The hike in mobile plan prices by RIL's telecom unit, Reliance Jio, is expected to further fuel this growth.

By Mudit Dube 11:49 am Jun 28, 202411:49 am

What's the story Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a diversified conglomerate with interests in oil, telecom, and retail sectors, witnessed its share price reach an unprecedented high on Friday. During the morning trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), RIL's shares jumped over 2% to hit a fresh peak of ₹3,129. This significant surge led to the company's market capitalisation exceeding the ₹21 lakh crore mark for the first time in its history.

Opening surge

RIL shares open strong, reach new high

The shares of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) opened at ₹3060.95, slightly below its previous close of ₹3061.10 on Friday morning. The shares quickly rose by 2.2% to reach a new high of ₹3,129. Some analysts expect the RIL stock to rally further, especially after its telecom unit Reliance Jio raised the prices of prepaid and postpaid mobile plans by up to 25%. This tariff hike will boost its ARPU (average revenue per user).

Stellar performance

RIL's robust growth outperforms benchmark index

RIL has demonstrated a robust growth in its share price this year, outperforming the benchmark index. Considering Friday's high, the stock has seen an impressive gain of 21% so far this year. In contrast, the Sensex, which serves as a barometer for India's equity market performance, has risen by only 10% during the same period.