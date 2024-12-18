The feature is currently being tested with a select group of users

You can now schedule a post on Threads

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:19 pm Dec 18, 202407:19 pm

What's the story Meta's social networking platform, Threads, is testing a new feature that lets users schedule their posts. This information was revealed by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a post on the platform. The goal of this update is to give users more control over their Threads posts while continuing to promote real-time conversations.

User experience

How the new feature works

The post scheduling feature is currently being tested with a select group of users, who will see an option to schedule posts in the three-dot menu in the composer. All scheduled posts shall show up in the drafts folder, where users can edit/delete them or change their posting time. However, it's worth noting that this feature doesn't extend to scheduling replies on Threads.

Feature evolution

Development and previous hints

Mosseri revealed that Meta has been working on this feature for months. This is in line with previous posts by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, who teased the presence of such a feature in Threads earlier this year. The addition of post scheduling on Threads comes after a similar update on Instagram, which recently started letting users schedule their direct messages.

Statistics

Threads's growing user base

In related news, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads now boasts over 100 million daily active users and 300 million monthly active users. This massive user base highlights the platform's growing popularity.