In brief Simplifying... In brief To dodge the upcoming tariff hike, Airtel and Jio prepaid users can queue their recharges before July 3, locking in current prices even if plans change later.

Jio allows up to 50 recharges to be queued, while Airtel's limit is unknown.

Jio's unlimited 5G data now requires a 2GB daily data plan or higher, but Airtel's offer remains unchanged.

Unfortunately, postpaid users can't avoid the hike, but could switch to a lower plan if their data usage permits.

Subscribers can queue multiple recharges before July 3 to bypass the price hike for several months

How Airtel and Jio's prepaid users can avoid higher tariffs

By Akash Pandey 06:12 pm Jul 01, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced a price hike for their prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, set to come into effect from July 3. While there is no escaping for postpaid users, by scheduling recharges in advance, prepaid customers can bypass the price increase for several months. This workaround becomes all the more attractive because the tariffs are set to increase from 12-25% for Jio and 11-21% for Airtel.

Pricing strategy

Recharge in advance to retain current pricing

Prepaid recharges made before July 3 will maintain their existing prices, even if the plan is later discontinued or increased. This presents a unique opportunity for savings, especially on long-term plans. By scheduling recharges in advance for the desired time period before July 3, these recharges will be activated successively, thereby avoiding the tariff hike on the plans.

Recharge queue

Subscribers can queue recharges

Jio has confirmed that its subscribers can queue up to 50 recharges, either on a monthly or yearly basis. However, there is no information available regarding the number of recharges Airtel subscribers can queue up. This recharge queuing option is exclusive to Jio and Airtel subscribers as Vodafone Idea (Vi) users do not have the ability to schedule their recharges in advance.

Data offers

Changes to unlimited 5G data offers

While Airtel has not made any changes to its unlimited 5G data offer, Jio has updated the requirements for availing its unlimited 5G data offer. To avail free unlimited 5G data, Jio users will now need to recharge with plans that offer 2GB daily data or above. Postpaid users, unfortunately, do not have a workaround to avoid the price hike but they can consider moving to a lower plan for their next billing cycle if their data usage allows.