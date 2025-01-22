What's the story

CtrlS Data Centers Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government.

The deal, which was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will see the company invest ₹10,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) data center cluster in the state.

It will give a major boost to the state's economy and generate a lot of jobs.