Telangana: AI data center cluster to be built for ₹10,000cr
What's the story
CtrlS Data Centers Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government.
The deal, which was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, will see the company invest ₹10,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) data center cluster in the state.
It will give a major boost to the state's economy and generate a lot of jobs.
Economic impact
A significant economic boost
The proposed AI data center cluster will boast a capacity of 400MW. It is expected to generate some 3,600 direct and indirect jobs, adding a major boost to the state's economy with higher tax revenues.
The project represents a major step toward improving the state's digital infrastructure and technological capabilities.
Official statement
IT minister hails partnership as milestone
Telangana's IT Minister, D Sridhar Babu, praised the partnership with CtrlS as a major step toward making Telangana a global leader in digital infrastructure.
He stressed that the AI data center cluster will not just boost the state's IT prowess but also generate a lot of jobs.
This is in line with their vision of inclusive growth, further solidifying Telangana's place in the digital space.
CEO's perspective
CtrlS CEO expresses excitement over collaboration
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Data Centers Limited, said he was excited about the partnership with the Telangana government.
He said they are thrilled to bring this project to life and contribute to Telangana's growth story.
Pinnapureddy believes the AI data center cluster will set new standards in innovation and sustainability.