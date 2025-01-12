This humanoid robot can climb stairs, walk faster than you
What's the story
Chinese tech firm Pudu Robotics has unveiled its latest innovation - the D9 humanoid robot.
The advanced machine, which stands an impressive 5.57 feet tall, has been designed to redefine the way we interact with machines.
It is not just another robot but a versatile assistant capable of performing a wide array of tasks in different environments.
Technological prowess
Advanced mobility and intelligent navigation
The D9 humanoid robot comes with advanced mobility features, enabling it to walk at speeds as high as 7.25km/h, faster than the average human walking pace.
It can navigate stairs and slopes and maintain balance even when knocked off-kilter.
The robot employs high-accuracy sensors for intelligent navigation, creating real-time 3D semantic maps of its surroundings for autonomous route planning and precise self-positioning.
Functional versatility
Versatile applications and natural interaction
The D9 robot can handle tasks ranging from ground cleaning with the Pudu SH1, to carrying boxes in warehouses and stocking shelves in stores.
It can also do "human-level multimodal natural interactions," courtesy of its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processing frameworks.
All these capabilities make it a versatile machine with applications across different sectors.
Market positioning
Pudu Robotics's journey and market competition
The D9 isn't Pudu Robotics's foray into robotics.
Back in September, they had launched the D7, a semi-humanoid robot on wheels capable of sorting components, serving in restaurants, and even operating elevators.
With D9, Pudu Robotics joins the likes of industry giants like Tesla and Unitree.
The pricing details of the D9 are yet to be revealed but it's speculated to be in the $20,000-$30,000 range.