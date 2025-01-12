The "Banshee macOS Stealer" first emerged last year on underground forums, where it was advertised as a "stealer-as-a-service" for $3,000.

Cybercriminals, as Check Point said, used this malware to target Mac users through phishing sites posing as popular software such as Chrome and Telegram.

Later, it was found that the malware had been modified with code from Apple's XProtect, allowing it to remain undetected on user's computers.