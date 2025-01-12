Apple's Mac users beware! This malware can steal your data
What's the story
A new malware, dubbed the "Banshee macOS Stealer," is posing a major threat to some 100 million Apple users globally.
The news comes from Check Point, a leading cybersecurity software company.
The firm has issued an urgent warning about this sophisticated malware, that can bypass Mac's built-in antivirus systems and steal sensitive user data while remaining undetected for months.
Here's all about it.
Inception
Malware's origin and modus operandi
The "Banshee macOS Stealer" first emerged last year on underground forums, where it was advertised as a "stealer-as-a-service" for $3,000.
Cybercriminals, as Check Point said, used this malware to target Mac users through phishing sites posing as popular software such as Chrome and Telegram.
Later, it was found that the malware had been modified with code from Apple's XProtect, allowing it to remain undetected on user's computers.
Stealth mode
Banshee's stealth and data theft capabilities
Highlighting the stealthy nature of the "Banshee macOS Stealer," Check Point researchers noted that it can operate undetected, blending with normal system processes.
The malware can steal browser credentials, cryptocurrency wallets, user passwords, and sensitive file data.
"What makes Banshee truly alarming is its ability to evade detection. Even seasoned IT professionals struggle to identify its presence," the researchers warned.
Code leak
Source code leak sparks fear of new cybercrime tactics
In November last year, the source code for the malware was leaked online, enhancing antivirus systems' detection capabilities. But, this incident also sparked fears of new cybercrime tactics.
Check Point researchers stressed that despite macOS's strong security features such as Gatekeeper, XProtect, and sandboxing, the rise of the Banshee stealer is a reminder that no OS is 100% safe from threats.
Protection measures
How users can stay safe
There are several steps users can follow to protect themselves from the "Banshee macOS Stealer."
They should be cautious while downloading apps and software, by checking the legitimacy of the company in advance.
Additionally, they should use Mac's built-in antivirus software along with other purchased antivirus software, a VPN, and a password manager for added protection.