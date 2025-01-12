What's the story

Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic and co-creator of WordPress, has deactivated the accounts of several members from the WordPress.org community.

The move was mainly aimed at those spearheading an effort to create a new fork of the open source WordPress project.

It comes after months of rising tension in the community dating back to September 2024, when Mullenweg slammed WP Engine for profiteering without enough contribution.