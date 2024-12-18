Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is facing lawsuits in France and Belgium, filed by Congo, accusing the tech giant of using 'conflict minerals' and covering up war crimes.

Congo alleges that Apple's supply chain relies on minerals pillaged from the country, laundered globally, and contributing to ongoing armed conflicts.

Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum, tungsten

Congo sues Apple in France, Belgium for using 'conflict minerals'

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:57 pm Dec 18, 202402:57 pm

What's the story The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed lawsuits against Apple's subsidiaries in France and Belgium. The African nation has accused the tech giant of using conflict minerals (minerals that come from politically unstable areas) in its supply chain. Congo is a major source of tin, tantalum, and tungsten - key components used in computers and mobile phones. However, many of Congo's mines are controlled by armed groups, responsible for civilian massacres, mass rapes, looting, and other crimes.

How did Apple respond?

The allegations by Congo have been confirmed by UN experts and human rights organizations. In response to these claims, Apple has said that it doesn't directly source primary minerals. The company also claims to conduct audits on suppliers, disclose findings publicly, and support organizations working toward improving mineral traceability.

Lawyers challenge Apple's conflict mineral claims

In its 2023 report on conflict minerals to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Apple claimed that none of the smelters/refiners in its supply chain had financially supported or helped armed groups in Congo or neighboring countries. However, lawyers representing Congo argue that Apple is using minerals pillaged from Congo and laundered through global supply chains. They contend that this makes the company complicit in crimes occurring within the country.

Congo accuses Apple of war crimes cover-up

The complaints lodged by Congo accuse local subsidiaries Apple France, Apple Retail France, and Apple Retail Belgium of multiple offenses. These include covering up war crimes, handling stolen goods, laundering tainted minerals, and performing deceptive commercial practices to assure consumers that their supply chains are clean. The French complaint states, "It is clear that the Apple group, Apple France and Apple Retail France know very well that their minerals supply chain relies on systemic wrongdoing."

Complaints target Apple group as a whole

The complaints, drafted by lawyers on behalf of Congo's Justice Minister, are aimed not just at the local subsidiaries but the entire Apple group. France and Belgium were selected for these lawsuits because of their strong focus on corporate accountability. Judicial authorities in both countries will now determine whether to probe these complaints further and possibly file criminal charges against Apple.

Congo's mining heartlands devastated by armed conflicts

Since the 1990s, Congo's eastern mining heartlands have been ravaged by fighting between armed groups and the Congolese military. This has led to millions of civilian deaths and displacements. Competition for minerals is a key driver of these conflicts as armed groups sustain themselves and buy weapons with the proceeds from exports, often smuggled via Rwanda.