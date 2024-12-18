Summarize Simplifying... In short The IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 rankings have been released, with Swiggy's Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, and Zomato's Deepinder Goyal among the top three.

The list also includes leaders from Max Healthcare, PolicyBazaar, Dream11, Zerodha, Razorpay, and Nykaa.

Zomato's market capitalization has surged 190% to ₹2,51,900 crore

Zomato CEO is India's 2nd-richest self-made entrepreneur. Who is first?

By Mudit Dube, Dec 18, 2024

What's the story Food delivery giant Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal has been named India's second-richest self-made entrepreneur by Hurun India. The recognition comes after Zomato's market capitalization surged 190% to ₹2,51,900 crore. Avenue Supermarts (DMart) founder Radhakishan Damani topped the list with his company valued at ₹3.4 lakh crore after a 44% rise in a year.

Entrepreneurial success

Swiggy founders secure 3rd position on Hurun's list

Swiggy's leaders, Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, have taken the third spot on the IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India's Top 200 Self-made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024 rankings. This comes after Swiggy's valuation grew by 52% after its public listing this year, crossing ₹1 lakh crore. MakeMyTrip's co-founders Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow took the fourth spot with their company's valuation of ₹99,300 crore.

Business growth

Max Healthcare and Policybazaar founders among top self-made entrepreneurs

Abhay Soi, the Chairman and Managing Director of Max Healthcare Institute, is the fifth top entrepreneur on Hurun's list. His company is valued at ₹96,100 crore. The founders of PolicyBazaar, Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal, also made it to the top 10 with a valuation of ₹78,600 crore. They are ranked sixth. PolicyBazaar recorded a whopping 128% growth from last year with a revenue growth of 36%.

Other mentions

Zerodha founders take the 8th spot

Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain, founders of Dream11, rank seventh with their company's valuation reaching a high of ₹66,500 crore. At eighth place are Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, founders of trading platform Zerodha, which boasts a valuation of ₹64,800 crore. Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar of Razorpay hold the ninth rank, valued at ₹62,400 crore, while Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa, stands tenth with a valuation of ₹56,600 crore of her public listed firm.

Market impact

Hurun India highlights significant business value of top entrepreneurs

Further, Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, highlighted the immense business value of these top entrepreneurs. Their total business value stands at ₹431 billion, which is 25% of the value of India's 200 Most Valuable Family Businesses. This, despite their companies being founded in the last 24 years, as opposed to an average age of 69 years for family businesses.

New entrants

Post-2020 companies achieve significant combined valuation

Notably, companies founded after 2020 have also reached a whopping ₹69,400 crore valuation. Employee benefits also rose from ₹49,000 crore to ₹54,000 crore, showing that they are investing in their people. The top 10 list features companies such as Avenue Supermarts, Zomato, Max Healthcare Institute, MakeMyTrip and Nykaa with their main operations in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.