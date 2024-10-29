Summarize Simplifying... In short This Dhanteras, online platforms like Blinkit, BigBasket, and Zepto are partnering with renowned jewelers to deliver gold and silver coins in just 10 minutes.

Customers can choose from a variety of coins, including 24 Karat gold coins, 999 Purity silver coins, and special festive offerings like the Lakshmi Ganesh silver coin.

This innovative service ensures that customers receive authentic gold and silver coins right on time for the festival. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities

Dhanteras: Blinkit, BigBasket delivering gold coins in just 10 minutes

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:55 pm Oct 29, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, BigBasket and Zepto are promising to deliver gold and silver coins to customers in 10 minutes on the occasion of Dhanteras today. The move marks a major departure from traditional buying methods during the festival. People purchase brass, silver, and gold items on Dhanteras as it is believed to bring good fortune.

Strategic partnerships

Online platforms partner with renowned jewelers

To enable these special deliveries, the online platforms have partnered with popular jewelers. Blinkit has joined hands with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds, while Zepto has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Augmont. Swiggy Instamart is partnering with Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim and Malabar. Finally, BigBasket has partnered with Tata-owned jeweler Tanishq to ensure authentic gold and silver coins reach customers on time.

Product range

A look at the gold and silver coins on offer

Swiggy Instamart is selling a range of gold and silver coins. These include Jar's 24 Karat gold coin (0.1g, 0.5g, 0.25g and 1g), Muthoot Exim's 24K gold coin (1gm) and silver items, and Malabar's 24K gold coin (1g) and 999 Purity silver coins (5g, 11.66g, and 20g). Blinkit customers can buy Malabar's Goddess Laxmi gold coin (1g), and Joyalukkas's Pure Laxmi Ganesh silver coin (10g), among others.

Festive offerings

BigBasket and Zepto's Dhanteras offerings

BigBasket is offering Tanishq's Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 purity) silver coin (10g), Tanishq's 22 Karat gold coin (1g), and Tanishq's 22 Karat gold coin with Lakshmi Motif (1g). Zepto customers can avail Augmont's 24K Banyan Tree gold coin (0.1g, 0.5g, 1g) and Augmont's 24K 999 Pure silver coin (10g); and Malabar's Rose Gold coin (0.5g), Laxmi gold coin (1g), and Pure Laxmi Ganesh silver coin (10g).