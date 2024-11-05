Scammers impersonate officials from Indian agencies

Digital Arrest scam: How to quickly identify fake warrants, notices

By Akash Pandey 05:44 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story India has seen a major rise in digital arrest scams lately, with fraudsters duping unsuspecting people. In the first 10 months of this year alone, scammers have reportedly swindled around ₹2,140 crore from victims. The shocking figure translates to an average monthly loss of over ₹214 crore. The scammers usually impersonate officials from high-profile Indian agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Police, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Here's how you can spot them.

Deceptive tactics

Scammers use fake warrants, notices to deceive victims

Scammers often use fake warrants and notices to convince their victims. These fraudulent documents are made to look as if they have been issued by legitimate law enforcement agencies. The indicators mentioned in this story can help you identify these fake warrants and notices, thus preventing potential scams and financial losses.

Warning signs

Red flags to spot fake warrants, notices

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has listed a number of red flags that can help you identify fake warrants and notices. These include threats of immediate arrest within 24 hours, use of complex legal jargon, poorly designed stamps and logos, unprofessional signatures, lack of contact information on the notice, and threats of public shaming. By being aware of these, you can save yourself from such scams.

Public awareness

PM Modi addresses digital arrest scams in 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the issue of digital arrest scams. He told citizens that no investigative agency conducts inquiries online. Modi further warned anyone claiming to be an official from such agencies is likely a scammer. He urged citizens to report any suspicious calls they may receive, as part of their civic duty and self-protection against these fraudulent activities.