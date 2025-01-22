Stop scrolling! JioCinema's favorite channels feature is a game-changer
What's the story
Say hello to personalized entertainment with JioCinema's all-new 'Favorite Channels' feature!
Gone are the days of endless scrolling — now, you can bookmark your top channels and find them instantly on your Android device or Jio Set-Top Box.
This simple yet game-changing tool saves time and lets you dive right into the content you love.
Whether you're a binge-watcher, sports fan, or movie buff, JioCinema is redefining how you watch TV.
Let's explore and enjoy this seamless experience!
Mark favorites
Marking your preferred channels easily
To customize your JioCinema experience, follow these steps:
Open the JioTV+ app on your Android device or set-top box.
Navigate to the TV guide or channel list.
Find a channel you love, then long press on its logo or name.
A menu pops up; tap the heart icon to add the channel to your favorites.
Voila! Now, your favorite channels are at your fingertips, ready to entertain you.
Access favorites
Accessing your favorite channels swiftly
Finding your favorite channels on JioTV+ is a breeze, although interface limitations mean methods differ.
Just open the app and check for a favorites section through the TV guide's filter options.
If that's not there, simply use voice commands by pressing the voice button and saying the name of the channel, or type the channel number directly into the search bar to access your content quickly.
Manage favorites
Setting reminders for must-watch programs
To ensure you never miss out on your favorite shows, utilize JioCinema's reminder and recording features.
Swipe left in the TV guide to locate a program on a channel you like.
Long press the program's name, then tap the bell for reminders or the recording icon to record it.
This improves accessibility and personalizes your experience by efficiently keeping track of your favorite shows.