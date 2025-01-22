What's the story

Say hello to personalized entertainment with JioCinema's all-new 'Favorite Channels' feature!

Gone are the days of endless scrolling — now, you can bookmark your top channels and find them instantly on your Android device or Jio Set-Top Box.

This simple yet game-changing tool saves time and lets you dive right into the content you love.

Whether you're a binge-watcher, sports fan, or movie buff, JioCinema is redefining how you watch TV.

Let's explore and enjoy this seamless experience!