How to prioritize comments on Facebook? Try these steps
What's the story
Are your Facebook comments feeling like a jumbled mess?
Don't let the gems get buried under the noise!
Facebook's "Comment Ranking" feature is your secret weapon to highlight the best conversations.
This smart tool boosts relevant, engaging comments to the top, transforming chaos into clarity.
Curious about how to turn it on?
Grab your Android device and follow our step-by-step guide.
It's time to take control, spark meaningful chats, and keep your feed buzzing with top-tier comments!
Profile setup
Enabling comment ranking on your profile
To enable comment ranking for your profile, follow these steps:
Open the Facebook app on your Android.
Tap your profile picture, then the menu. Select "Settings and Privacy," then "Settings."
Scroll to "Public Posts" and locate "Comment Ranking." Tap "Edit" and toggle it to "On" to activate comment ranking for future posts.
Page management
Activating comment ranking for pages
To turn on comment ranking on your Facebook Page, follow these steps:
Open the Facebook app and navigate to your Page.
In the menu, tap "Settings," then "General" and "Page Moderation."
Look for the option "Enable comment ranking." Note: This feature is only available for pages with 10,000 followers or more.
Turn it on to prioritize comments with higher engagement on your posts.
Sorting choices
Understanding sorting options
Facebook is changing the way comments are sorted:
Most Relevant (new default setting) - Prioritizes comments from friends or highly engaged/active users. This means you're more likely to see comments with lots of replies or reactions.
Newest - Shows comments in reverse chronological order.
All Comments - Shows every comment without prioritization, which may reduce the visibility of post interactions.