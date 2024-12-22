Summarize Simplifying... In short Control who sees your Facebook posts by selecting an audience when you post.

You can set a default audience in "Settings and Privacy" > "Settings" > "Audience and Visibility" > "Posts".

How to select the audience for your Facebook posts

By Akash Pandey 06:01 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story Facebook offers a range of privacy settings to control who can see your posts. Whether you want to share content with close friends, a select group, or the public, adjusting your audience settings ensures that you maintain control over your personal information. Here's how to choose who can view your posts and manage your privacy effectively on the platform.

Selecting the right audience for new posts

At the top of your Feed or profile, tap the text box beside your profile picture. Here, you can post a status update, photo, video, or check in to an event. Below your name, tap the audience selector (e.g. Friends). Choose the circle next to the audience you want for your content (e.g., Friends, Public, or Only Me).

Set a default audience for your posts

You can also use the audience selector to control who sees posts you have already shared. For this, you need to set a default audience. Tap the profile icon > head to "Settings and privacy" > "Settings." Scroll down to "Audience and visibility," then tap "Posts." Tap next to "Who can see your future posts?" and select the audience you want as your default.

For individual posts you've already shared

You can also change the audience of an individual post that you've shared on your timeline. Tap your profile icon > your name, then scroll to the post you want to edit. Tap the top right of the post and choose "Edit privacy." Select a new audience from the available options (e.g. Public, Friends, Only Me).