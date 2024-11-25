Summarize Simplifying... In short Facebook's Privacy Checkup tool is a one-stop-shop for managing your personal data, enhancing account security, and controlling ad preferences.

It allows you to review and adjust who sees your profile details, manage app and website access, and set up reminders for regular privacy checkups.

It also provides tips for boosting account security and controlling who can contact you or see your social interactions.

How to do a privacy checkup on Facebook

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:49 pm Nov 25, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Facebook has a feature called "Privacy Checkup," for its Android app. The tool is designed to guide users through their privacy and security settings, allowing them to make educated choices on what information they share on the platform. You can access Privacy Checkup by tapping menu icon on top right corner of the app, and selecting 'Settings and privacy,' followed by 'Privacy shortcuts.' Finally, tap 'Take a Privacy Checkup,' choose the topic you'd like to review, and follow on-screen instructions.

Setup

Setting up reminders

The Privacy Checkup feature also lets users set up reminders for regular checkups. For this, users have to tap on the menu icon in the top right corner of Facebook, scroll down and tap on 'Settings and privacy,' then 'Privacy shortcuts.' After tapping on 'Take a Privacy Checkup,' they can tap on the top right corner and select 'Set up reminders.' They can then decide how often they want to be reminded about their privacy checkups.

Information management

Reviewing and managing personal information

The Privacy Checkup tool offers a detailed review of what you're sharing. It lets you select who can see certain profile details like phone number, email address, date of birth, and relationship status. You can also update your audience for future and past posts and review your blocked contacts list. This feature makes it easy for users to manage their personal information on Facebook.

Security

Enhancing account security and controlling visibility

The Privacy Checkup tool also guides users on how to make their account more secure. It gives tips on updating passwords and turning on alerts for unrecognized login attempts. It helps users control their visibility by selecting who can send them friend requests, or look them up using their phone number or email address.

Data control

Managing data settings and ad preferences

The Privacy Checkup tool helps users manage their data settings. It lets them review and remove recently used apps and websites accessed using their Facebook login. Users can also manage their location services settings through this feature. Plus, it helps them manage their ad preferences by selecting what profile information advertisers can use to contact them, and who can see their social interactions next to an ad on Facebook.