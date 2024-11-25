Summarize Simplifying... In short HDFC Life, a leading insurance provider, has suffered a data breach from an unknown source, leading to customer data being exposed.

HDFC Life suffers breach as 'unknown source' shares customer data

By Mudit Dube 05:48 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story HDFC Life Insurance has reported a possible data breach, raising alarms over the safety of customer information. The company revealed the incident in a stock exchange filing today. An unknown source alerted HDFC Life about the breach by maliciously sharing some fields of customer data with them. The company said in its filing, "We wish to inform that we have received communication from an unknown source, who has shared certain data fields of our customers with us."

HDFC Life initiates security assessment following data breach

In light of the alert, HDFC Life has launched an information security assessment and data log analysis to assess the damage caused by the breach. The company is working with information security experts to conduct a detailed investigation. "We value the data privacy of our customers and as an immediate measure, we have initiated an information security assessment and data log analysis," HDFC Life said in its regulatory filing.

HDFC Life assures customers of action amid ongoing investigation

Meanwhile, HDFC Life is continuing to investigate the incident for any potential impact and has assured customers of action. The company said, "We continue to investigate this further to assess potential impact and are making this disclosure as a matter of good governance." It also emphasized its commitment to safeguarding customer interests, adding that it will take utmost care to address their concerns and take actions necessary for their protection.