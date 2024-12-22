How to hide a Facebook post from your timeline
Your Facebook profile reflects your personal and online identity, but sometimes posts need a second look. Whether it's an old memory you've outgrown, a tag you want to remove, or something better left unseen, Facebook offers tools to clean up your profile. Learn how to hide, delete, or manage posts seamlessly to keep your timeline aligned with the image you want to present.
Take a look at the quick process
Open Facebook, and tap the profile icon. Now, select your profile name, and scroll to the post you want to hide. Tap the three dots in the post, and select "Move to archive" from the profile. To bring it back, head to "Settings & Privacy" > Settings > Scroll down to "Activity log" > Archive > and select the post and click on "Restore."
How to remove tagged content
To stop a tagged post from appearing on your timeline, remove the tag. Simply click on the three-dot icon on the post and tap "Remove Tag." Once removed, the post will no longer show on your timeline. However, it will still be visible to the audience it was shared with elsewhere on Facebook, including Feed and search results.