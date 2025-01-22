What's the story

Are you tired of missing last-minute goals or epic match-winning moments?

Amazon Prime Video's Live Sports Notifications feature is here to save the day!

Whether you're a cricket fanatic, a football junkie, or a tennis enthusiast, this handy option keeps you in the loop with real-time alerts straight to your Android device.

Say goodbye to the fear of missing out and hello to smarter sports tracking!

Here's how to turn it on and customize it like a pro.