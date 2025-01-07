Never lose a video again! 'Watch Later' guide for Android
What's the story
Ever come across a video on YouTube that you just have to watch but don't have the time? That's where the 'Watch Later' feature on Android comes to the rescue!
This simple yet powerful tool lets you bookmark videos so you can enjoy them whenever it suits you best.
In this guide, we'll walk you through the easy steps. Get ready to elevate your YouTube experience with just a few taps!
Save video
Adding videos has never been easier
Open the YouTube app on your Android device and locate the video you wish to save.
If looking at a thumbnail, tap the menu (three dots) and choose "Save to Watch Later."
If the video is open, tap "Save" (plus or clock icon), select "Watch Later," and confirm by tapping "Done."
Watch anytime
Access and enjoy your curated playlist
Finding your Watch Later playlist is easy.
Just click on the Library icon in the bottom toolbar of the YouTube app.
Scroll down until you see the Watch Later section and click on it to access all your saved videos.
Now, you can choose any video from your playlist to start enjoying.
Manage easily
Effortless management of your playlist
Keeping your "Watch Later" playlist tidy is key to staying organized and finding what you want.
To delete a video, click the menu button next to it and select Remove from Watch Later.
To rearrange videos, use the menu options. Choose See All for a streamlined experience.
Make it a habit to remove watched videos. This way, you can keep your list fresh for your next YouTube marathon.