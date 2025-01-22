What's the story

Gone are the days of boring polls—Instagram's Emoji Slider is here to spice up your Stories!

This interactive tool lets you gauge opinions and gather feedback with just a swipe.

Whether you're a brand looking to engage your audience or an influencer keeping it playful, this feature makes interaction irresistible.

Ready to become a swipe-star? Here's a quick guide to making your followers slide, react, and double-tap for more on Android devices.

Let's get those opinions flowing.