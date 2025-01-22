Unable to manage read receipts in Messenger? Try these steps
What's the story
Disabling or enabling read receipts in Facebook Messenger gives you more control over your privacy and how you respond to messages.
For Android device users, turning the "Read Receipts" function on or off is simple.
Follow this guide to learn how to disable or enable read receipts for all chats.
This way, you can keep your privacy just the way you want it.
Toggle steps
Enabling or disabling read receipts simplified
To turn read receipts on/off in Facebook Messenger on your Android, first open the app.
Tap the three lines in the top left to go to settings.
Click on "Settings," navigate to "Privacy and Safety," and scroll down to "What People See."
Find "Read Receipts." You can now switch "Show Read Receipts" on or off according to your preference, this will apply to all chats.
Understanding impact
Key insights on read receipts feature
Turning on read receipts lets senders know when you've read their message. Turning off prevents both you and others from seeing if messages are read.
This applies to all chats. However, for disappearing messages, senders will be notified when you open them.
Note: Responding to a message will send a read receipt, even if you have them turned off.