What's the story

Leaving product feedback on Amazon is crucial for both buyers and sellers.

It assists potential buyers in making informed decisions and enables sellers to improve their products or services.

However, for Android users, typing out long reviews can be a chore.

Thankfully, your phone's voice-to-text feature makes it easy to dictate your thoughts.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use voice-to-text for Amazon product feedback on your Android device.