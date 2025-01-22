Skip the typing! Use voice-to-text for Amazon feedback
What's the story
Leaving product feedback on Amazon is crucial for both buyers and sellers.
It assists potential buyers in making informed decisions and enables sellers to improve their products or services.
However, for Android users, typing out long reviews can be a chore.
Thankfully, your phone's voice-to-text feature makes it easy to dictate your thoughts.
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use voice-to-text for Amazon product feedback on your Android device.
Selection process
Navigate and select your product
First, launch the Amazon app on your Android device.
Tap on the menu icon (three horizontal lines), then choose "Your Orders" from the dropdown menu.
Browse through your previous orders to locate the product you want to review.
After finding it, tap on the product to open the order details page. Here, you'll see a "Write a review" button. Tap on this button to continue.
Voice input
Dictate your review with ease
Locate the text box for writing reviews on the review page. Tap it to bring up your keyboard.
Long-press inside the box until a menu appears, then select the microphone or voice input option.
Start dictating your review at a comfortable speed. Your device will transcribe your spoken words into text in real time.
Submission process
Finalize and submit your feedback
Proofread your dictated review for any mistakes or omissions. Make corrections manually if necessary.
Add a star rating and a headline. If you have pertinent photos or videos, upload them. Just make sure they adhere to Amazon's guidelines.
Once everything looks good, click "Submit." Amazon's moderation team will approve your review before it shows up on the product page.