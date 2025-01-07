How to check Paytm Wallet statement on Android? Try these steps
Checking your Paytm wallet statement is super easy and can be done right from your Android phone.
Whether you're managing your expenses, confirming transactions, or just wondering where your money went, Paytm provides a hassle-free way to access this info.
With a few taps, you can see all recent transactions made through your Paytm wallet, including payments received, money sent, and cashbacks earned.
Balance & history
Navigate to your balance and history
After you log in to the Paytm app on your Android device, you can easily check your balance from the home screen. The Balance & History section is conveniently located for quick access.
By tapping this option, you will be directed to a new page showing your available balance along with a detailed transaction history. This provides a comprehensive summary of all recent account activities.
Transaction info
Explore transaction details
After tapping on "Balance and History," scroll down to see a list of recent transactions.
Each one displays the date, amount, and you can tap on it to view additional details like the UPI reference ID and time.
This feature makes it super easy to keep track of transaction details.
Filter search
Utilize filtering options for specific searches
Finding a particular transaction or looking at transactions over a certain period is a breeze with the filter options.
By clicking on "Filter," you can set parameters like date range, transaction status (successful or failed), and type (payments made or received).
This feature makes it easy to keep track of your financial records, allowing you to quickly find specific transactions.