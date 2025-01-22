Now book Air India flights by texting an AI agent
What's the story
Top Indian airline Air India has launched a revolutionary feature called eZ Booking. The AI-powered tool makes flight booking a breeze on the company's website.
Currently, the facility is available only for members of Maharaja Club, Air India's loyalty program.
It lets you book your flights by simply texting or speaking your travel plans to the AI agent.
User benefits
A look at the tool
The eZ Booking feature aims to simplify the reservation process by cutting down the number of steps and screens involved.
It employs advanced 'Agentic AI' tools that play the role of a travel agent, understanding customer needs and generating personalized itineraries.
This way, customers won't have to go through multiple screens or enter a lot of data, making flight booking more efficient and user-friendly.
Functionality
How does eZ booking work?
eZ Booking lets customers express their travel needs in plain, natural language.
For example, a user could say, "Give me the first flight from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow," and the system will create a matching itinerary.
If the proposed itinerary doesn't suit the users, they can easily tweak it with text or voice commands.
This feature is designed to mimic human-like interaction for a better booking experience.
Digital transformation
Commitment to improving customer experience
Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, the Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said the company is focused on improving customer experience with technology.
He said eZ Booking is an industry-leading initiative and a major step toward embedding 'Agentic AI' capabilities across all digital platforms.
The feature has already been awarded for its innovative concept with a 'Red Dot Design Concepts' award.
AI advancements
eZ Booking builds on Air India's AI-driven initiatives
The launch of eZ Booking comes on the heels of Air India's successful AI-driven chatbot 'AI.g,' which has addressed more than seven million guest queries since its launch in May 2023.
The chatbot autonomously responds to 97% of queries, showcasing the power of AI in customer service.
These initiatives highlight Air India's dedication to using advanced technology for enhancing customer experience and simplifying operations.