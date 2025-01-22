What's the story

In a key milestone for its Gaganyaan mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) has integrated liquid propulsion systems into the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission (G1).

The important task was performed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).

The updated crew module, which was sent on January 21, now has an advanced bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) for accurate three-axis control.