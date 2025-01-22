Gaganyaan mission: ISRO equips crew module with liquid propulsion systems
What's the story
In a key milestone for its Gaganyaan mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) has integrated liquid propulsion systems into the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission (G1).
The important task was performed by ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC).
The updated crew module, which was sent on January 21, now has an advanced bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) for accurate three-axis control.
CMPS details
Crew Module Propulsion System: A closer look
The newly integrated system, called the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS), will control the spacecraft's pitch, yaw, and roll during critical descent and re-entry phases.
It will be active from the time of service module separation to the deployment of a parachute-based deceleration system.
The CMPS has 12 thrusters generating 100N of force each, a pressurization system with high-pressure gas bottles, and a propellant feed system with fluid control components.
CMUS integration
Crew Module Uprighting System integrated into Gaganyaan
The Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), has also been successfully integrated into the module at LPSC.
This is yet another major step toward getting the Gaganyaan ready for its maiden uncrewed mission.
The next stage of development will include more integration operations at VSSC, such as avionics package assembly and electrical harnessing checks.
Upcoming steps
Final phase of orbital module integration
Once these procedures are completed, the module will be taken to Bengaluru's U R Rao Satellite Centre for the final phase of Orbital Module integration.
ISRO plans to conduct the unmanned Gaganyaan mission around March this year while the ambitious manned project is slated for next year.