Apple to enable AI features by default, ignoring user feedback
What's the story
Apple's suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, will be activated by default in the upcoming iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 versions, as revealed in the release candidate notes discovered by 9to5Mac.
The tech giant plans to automatically enable AI features for new users or those upgrading to the latest versions of its operating systems.
This decision comes a month after SellCell's survey revealed that 73% of iPhone users saw limited value in the new AI features.
Device compatibility
Apple Intelligence: Compatibility and features
The AI update will work with devices supporting Apple Intelligence.
This includes iPhone 15 Pro and later models, iPads and Macs with the Apple Silicon M1 chip or newer, and the latest version of the iPad mini.
For new or upgrading macOS 18.3 users, Apple Intelligence will be enabled automatically during Mac onboarding.
User discretion
User control over Apple Intelligence
Users will get Apple Intelligence features after setting up their devices.
However, if they want to disable them, they can do so by heading over to the Apple Intelligence & Siri Settings pane and turning off the Apple Intelligence toggle.
This will disable all the features associated with it on their device.
Feature overview
Apple Intelligence's features and recent updates
Apple Intelligence backs features like AI notification summaries, Image Playground, and tools that can rewrite chunks of text running on your device.
Just recently, iOS 18.3 beta testers spotted an update pausing AI notification summaries for news and entertainment apps after misreading a BBC headline.
Now, addressing the issue, Apple plans to make it easier for users to identify notification summaries on their iPhone's lock screen while also noting that they "may contain errors."