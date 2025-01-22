What's the story

Apple's suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, will be activated by default in the upcoming iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 versions, as revealed in the release candidate notes discovered by 9to5Mac.

The tech giant plans to automatically enable AI features for new users or those upgrading to the latest versions of its operating systems.

This decision comes a month after SellCell's survey revealed that 73% of iPhone users saw limited value in the new AI features.