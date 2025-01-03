Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple Fitness+ and Strava have teamed up, allowing users to view detailed Fitness+ workout data on Strava.

The partnership also offers a free three-month Fitness+ trial to Strava subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, and features popular Strava athletes in Fitness+ workouts.

The collaboration, which could evolve further, aims to expand Fitness+'s reach and offer a supplemental resource for athletes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

All Strava subscribers will get a free trial

Apple Fitness+ and Strava announce integration: What's new for you

By Akash Pandey 06:52 pm Jan 03, 202506:52 pm

What's the story Apple's Fitness+ and Strava, the popular fitness community app, have announced a new collaboration. The partnership, as part of which Fitness+ will be integrated more deeply into Strava, will provide users with more detailed workout summaries. It will also showcase Strava athletes in Fitness+ content and give all Strava subscribers a free three-month trial of the service.

New features

Enhanced workout summaries and content

From today, users will be able to see a thumbnail of their Fitness+ workout on Strava, along with details like episode number, music genre, trainer information, metrics, and achievements. This update brings Fitness+ closer to other Strava integrations from services like Peloton and Ladder. Earlier, Apple Watch users could import their workouts into Strava but were only given basic workout summaries.

Trial offer

Free trial and athlete features

As part of the collaboration, Fitness+ and Strava are also offering a free three-month trial of Fitness+ to new and existing Strava subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The offer is available even if they don't own an Apple Watch but need an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to access the service. The partnership will also see popular Strava athletes featuring in Fitness+ workouts.

Strategic partnership

Apple's VP of fitness technologies on Strava collaboration

Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of fitness technologies, said Strava's impact on the fitness space over the last decade is something he admires. He noted that such collaborations are rare for Apple but views it as an opportunity to expand Fitness+'s reach. Blahnik stressed that while seasoned athletes don't need motivation from Fitness+, they can use it as a supplemental resource for cross-training and exploring new activities.

Future plans

Future prospects of Apple Fitness+ and Strava collaboration

Both Blahnik and Strava's chief business officer Zipporah Allen hinted that this collaboration could evolve further in the future. Though they didn't go into specifics, they did indicate ambitious plans for potential developments. The partnership seems to be a win-win for both companies, especially with Strava's recent changes to its API terms for third-party apps causing some user dissatisfaction.