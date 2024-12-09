Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's latest software update, iOS 18.2, is set to introduce a host of AI enhancements, including Image Playground for generating AI images, Genmoji for creating new emojis, and ChatGPT integration in Siri.

The update also improves camera control and the Find My app, and is compatible with all iOS 18-supported devices, with special features for the latest iPhone models.

Expect other native improvements like a new categorization system in the Mail app and advanced writing tools.

iOS 18.2, Apple's biggest software update yet, releases today

By Akash Pandey 05:00 pm Dec 09, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Apple is all set to unveil the next generation of its artificial intelligence (AI) features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, with the iOS 18.2 update, which is expected to be released later today. The much-anticipated update will bring support for innovative features like Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration in Siri. The announcement was first made at the WWDC 2024 conference but was delayed for the iPhone 16 series launch due to development issues.

New features

Image Playground and Genmoji

The iOS 18.2 update will bring Image Playground, a standalone app that will let you generate images using AI. However, the images generated are still cartoonish and don't provide photorealistic results, as the developer and public beta testers using iOS 18.2 Release Candidate. The update will also bring "Genmoji," a feature that uses AI to create new emojis, stored within the emoji keyboard. It can even generate emojis of your acquaintances by accessing data from People album in Photos app.

AI enhancements

Image wand and ChatGPT integration

The iOS 18.2 update will also introduce Image Wand, a feature that lets iPad users turn rough sketches into full-fledged images with text prompts. Plus, Apple has added ChatGPT into Siri in the upcoming update, allowing the voice assistant to call OpenAI's chatbot for help when required. You need to give your consent before requests are sent to ChatGPT, and IP addresses are masked to keep your privacy intact.

Additional improvements

Enhanced camera control and Find My app

The iOS 18.2 update will also add more options for Camera Control, a touch-sensitive button that was introduced with the iPhone 16 series. You will be able to lock exposure and focus while taking a picture by double-pressing the Camera Control button. The Find My app will be updated to let users share the location of their lost items, making it easier for others to help you recover them.

Device compatibility

iOS 18.2 update to be made available for these devices

While the iOS 18.2 update will be compatible with all iOS 18-supported devices, Apple Intelligence features are limited to the latest iPhone 16 series and last year's iPhone 15 Pro lineup. The compatible devices list includes everything from iPhone XR to the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apart from AI enhancements, iOS 18.2 is also anticipated to include some other interesting native improvements like a new categorization system in the Mail app and advanced writing tools for users.