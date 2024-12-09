Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy Money Voucher Codes are digital coupons that offer discounts on online orders.

To use them, log into the Swiggy app, go to 'Account', click on 'Swiggy Money', and activate it. After completing minimum KYC, you can add the voucher code and PIN on the 'Add Voucher' page, and the amount will be added to your Swiggy wallet.

These vouchers, valid for 6-12 months, can be used for food and grocery orders but can't be transferred to other accounts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Swiggy Money vouchers can be used for payments

How to redeem a Swiggy Money Voucher Code

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:55 pm Dec 09, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Swiggy, India's leading online food delivery service, has expanded its horizons with grocery delivery (Swiggy Instamart) and package delivery (Swiggy Genie). To remain in the race in this fast-paced industry, the company provides a range of discounts and deals. One such deal is the voucher feature, particularly the Swiggy Money Voucher Code. This digital code can be used as currency for payments on the platform. Let's see how to redeem it.

Benefits

A tool for additional discounts

The Swiggy Money Voucher Code is essentially a digital coupon that customers can redeem while ordering online. It acts as a gift coupon, offering additional discounts and making the same item cheaper. This option comes especially handy for regular users who shell out a lot on deliveries, as it makes the whole process more economical.

Steps

How to redeem the codes?

Redeeming the Swiggy Money Voucher Code is a pretty simple process. Users just have to log into their accounts on the app and head over to the 'Account' section. Notably, these codes aren't available on the website version of Swiggy. From the 'Account' section, users can click on 'Swiggy Money' and hit 'Activate Swiggy Money' for instant activation of this facility.

Process

KYC and voucher redemption on Swiggy

To avail the Swiggy Money facility, users will have to complete their minimum KYC. Following this step, an 'Add Voucher' option will show up on the Swiggy Money page. From here, they can click on the link to redeem their voucher, by entering the voucher code and PIN of their Swiggy Voucher on a new page. Once submitted, the amount goes into their Swiggy wallet for future online orders.

Availability

Validity and transferability

Swiggy Money Voucher Codes usually remain valid for six to 12 months. However, some codes may just be valid for a particular date. Once the money is loaded into a user's Swiggy wallet, it can be used for food and grocery orders but not transferred to any other account. Despite this limitation, users can gift these vouchers to others by sharing the voucher details and PIN.