Apple might bring cellular connectivity to future Macs: Report

By Akash Pandey 04:30 pm Dec 09, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be mulling the addition of cellular connectivity into its future Mac laptops, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The move comes as the tech giant has been working on its own cellular modem for years. The next iPhone SE and rumored "iPhone 17 Air" are likely to be the first devices to get the new component. But it seems Apple's ambitions go beyond smartphones.

Expansion plans

Cellular connectivity could extend to second-gen Vision Pro

Along with Mac laptops, Apple is also considering bringing cellular connectivity to its upcoming headsets. These include the successors of the Vision Pro headset. If these plans come to fruition, these products will join the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch in supporting cellular connections. However, Bloomberg indicates that Macs with cellular capabilities are not expected to hit the market before 2026.

Tech upgrade

Apple's 2nd-generation modem and its potential benefits

Reportedly, the delay in the launch of cellular-enabled Macs is due to Apple's plan to introduce a second-generation in-house modem. The advanced modem is expected to offer faster speeds and mmWave support by 2026. A MacBook with cellular connectivity would give users the convenience of accessing the internet without relying on a Wi-Fi hotspot, thereby enhancing user experience and device utility.

Market precedents

Cellular connectivity in computers: Not a new concept

The idea of adding cellular connectivity to computers isn't new. The first Windows on Arm laptops provided 4G connectivity through Qualcomm modems, while some even supported 5G. However, only a handful of current-gen Snapdragon X laptops ship with 5G. If Apple manages to pull off this trick in its Macs and headsets, it could revolutionize user experience across several product categories.