Apple designates Watch Series 4, 15-inch MacBook Pro as 'vintage'
Apple has recently refreshed its vintage products list, adding the Watch Series 4 and the 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) to the category. The tech giant defines vintage products as those discontinued more than five years ago but less than seven. This doesn't mean these devices will stop working, but they will have a shorter shelf life due to lack of regular updates.
A look at the 'vintage' Watch Series 4
The Watch Series 4, released in 2018, marked a major redesign of the company's smartwatch lineup that had first launched in 2015. The refreshed design offered a larger display with more rounded corners and thinner bezels. The 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 in both aluminum and stainless steel variants have now been classified as vintage.
15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) joins the list
The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has also made its way to Apple's vintage product list, is particularly important model. This was the last MacBook Pro to feature a 15-inch screen before Apple launched the 16-inch variant later that year. The transition to a bigger screen size set a new course for Apple's laptop lineup.
Apple's policy on obsolete products
Apple also further classifies some products as obsolete, meaning those that were discontinued over seven years ago. For these products, Apple neither offers updates nor repairs. Even third-party repair providers can't order parts for such devices from Apple. However, it's worth noting that being added to the obsolete list doesn't make a product unusable. It just means Apple won't offer software support or repair services for these devices.