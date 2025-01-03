Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple has labeled its Watch Series 4 and the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro as 'vintage'.

The 2018 Watch Series 4 was a significant redesign of Apple's smartwatch, while the 2019 MacBook Pro was the last to feature a 15-inch screen before the company transitioned to a 16-inch model.

Being 'vintage' means Apple won't provide software support or repairs for these devices, but they remain functional. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vintage products are those discontinued more than five years ago

Apple designates Watch Series 4, 15-inch MacBook Pro as 'vintage'

By Akash Pandey 03:21 pm Jan 03, 202503:21 pm

What's the story Apple has recently refreshed its vintage products list, adding the Watch Series 4 and the 15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) to the category. The tech giant defines vintage products as those discontinued more than five years ago but less than seven. This doesn't mean these devices will stop working, but they will have a shorter shelf life due to lack of regular updates.

Product overview

A look at the 'vintage' Watch Series 4

The Watch Series 4, released in 2018, marked a major redesign of the company's smartwatch lineup that had first launched in 2015. The refreshed design offered a larger display with more rounded corners and thinner bezels. The 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 in both aluminum and stainless steel variants have now been classified as vintage.

Product addition

15-inch MacBook Pro (2019) joins the list

The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has also made its way to Apple's vintage product list, is particularly important model. This was the last MacBook Pro to feature a 15-inch screen before Apple launched the 16-inch variant later that year. The transition to a bigger screen size set a new course for Apple's laptop lineup.

Classification criteria

Apple's policy on obsolete products

Apple also further classifies some products as obsolete, meaning those that were discontinued over seven years ago. For these products, Apple neither offers updates nor repairs. Even third-party repair providers can't order parts for such devices from Apple. However, it's worth noting that being added to the obsolete list doesn't make a product unusable. It just means Apple won't offer software support or repair services for these devices.