You can also send private responses

How to reply to a specific message in WhatsApp groups

By Akash Pandey 02:20 pm Jan 03, 202502:20 pm

What's the story In group chats, conversations can pile up quickly, especially when multiple people are texting at once. It can get confusing when you want to reply to a specific message within all the clutter. Thankfully, WhatsApp allows you to reply directly to a particular message, making it easier to keep your responses clear and relevant to the conversation. Here's how to do it!

User guide

Take a look at the quick process

Open a chat and swipe right on the message you want to respond to. Then, type your reply and tap the send icon. You can also adjust whether pressing "Enter" sends your message. To change this, go to: three-dot menu > Settings > Chats, and toggle "Enter is send" on or off.

Information

How to reply privately?

WhatsApp lets you reply privately to someone who posted in a group chat. Simply tap and hold the message, then press the three-dot icon at the top and select "Reply privately."