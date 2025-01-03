Summarize Simplifying... In short To view or accept hidden Instagram messages, tap the paper plane icon, select "Requests," then "Hidden requests."

You can delete all or open individual threads, accepting them to move to your main messages.

Instagram also allows you to report hidden messages anonymously, which are then reviewed by their Help Team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can accept or reject hidden requests from non-followers

How to view or accept hidden message requests on Instagram

What's the story Instagram hides message requests that may contain scams or offensive words, phrases, or emojis. You won't receive notifications for such message requests, and they will appear separately in your hidden requests folder in DMs. Here's how you can view, manage, or accept message requests from non-followers. Note that messages from accounts you've already connected with won't be hidden, even if they include offensive content.

Managing hidden requests

Open Instagram, and tap the paper plane icon in the top right of the Feed. Select "Requests," then choose "Hidden requests." Tap "Delete all" at the bottom to remove all hidden message requests, or select the message thread you want to open. Here, you can use the "Accept" button to move the conversation to your main messages folder.

Reporting messages on Instagram

Instagram lets you report a hidden message. After reporting, the message content will be sent to the platform's Help Team for review. The account you report won't know who submitted the report. Remember, your report remains anonymous unless you're reporting an intellectual property infringement.