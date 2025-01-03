How to enable disappearing messages for specific chat in WhatsApp
WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature allows you to set a timer for messages to automatically vanish after a certain period. While you can set a default timer for all new chats, you might want to enable disappearing messages for specific conversations only. This guide will walk you through the steps to activate this feature for individual chats on your Android device.
Steps to turn on disappearing messages in specific chat
Open the specific WhatsApp chat where you want to enable disappearing messages. Tap on the contact name or group name at the top of the chat screen. Now, tap on "Disappearing messages." Choose the desired duration for the messages to disappear: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or "Off." Finally, tap "Turn on" to confirm the changes.
Things to remember
Disappearing messages will be enabled for the selected chat and not others. You can disable disappearing messages for a specific chat at any time by following the same steps and selecting "Off." By following these steps, you can selectively enable disappearing messages for specific WhatsApp chats on your Android device, giving you greater control over your conversations and maintaining your privacy.