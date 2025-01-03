Summarize Simplifying... In short To enable disappearing messages in a specific WhatsApp chat, simply open the chat, tap the contact or group name, select "Disappearing messages," choose your preferred duration, and confirm by tapping "Turn on."

Disappearing messages feature automatically deletes messages after a certain period

How to enable disappearing messages for specific chat in WhatsApp

What's the story WhatsApp's disappearing messages feature allows you to set a timer for messages to automatically vanish after a certain period. While you can set a default timer for all new chats, you might want to enable disappearing messages for specific conversations only. This guide will walk you through the steps to activate this feature for individual chats on your Android device.

Process

Steps to turn on disappearing messages in specific chat

Open the specific WhatsApp chat where you want to enable disappearing messages. Tap on the contact name or group name at the top of the chat screen. Now, tap on "Disappearing messages." Choose the desired duration for the messages to disappear: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or "Off." Finally, tap "Turn on" to confirm the changes.

Pointers

Things to remember

Disappearing messages will be enabled for the selected chat and not others. You can disable disappearing messages for a specific chat at any time by following the same steps and selecting "Off." By following these steps, you can selectively enable disappearing messages for specific WhatsApp chats on your Android device, giving you greater control over your conversations and maintaining your privacy.