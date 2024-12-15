Summarize Simplifying... In short If your Instagram Reel's audio gets muted, you'll likely be prompted to replace it. This is due to Instagram's agreements with music rights holders to protect artists.

You can only replace the muted audio with another track from Instagram's licensed audio library, and remember, you can only do this once.

Muted tracks can only be replaced once

How to replace muted audio on your Instagram Reel

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:33 pm Dec 15, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Sometimes, Instagram users see that the audio track on their Reel gets muted. In such cases, it is possible to replace the track. To fix this, users have to open the Instagram app and find the Reel with muted audio. Next, they have to press 'Audio unavailable,' followed by 'Replace audio,' and then click on 'Replace audio' again. Finally, they have to tap the new track, choose part of it they want for Reel, and select 'Done' when finished.

Alerts

Notifications for muted audio

If the Reel has a muted audio track, users might see notifications to replace the audio when they see the Reel. Note, audio can only be replaced with another licensed audio available on Instagram's audio library. Also, muted tracks can only be replaced once.

Reason

Why your audio might get muted

Instagram has agreements with music rights holders that are meant to protect the artists and creators. Changing those agreements may cause the audio to get muted. However, the Reel will still be visible albeit with a muted audio track. All licensed audio is copyrighted music available on the Instagram audio library. The audio must be attributed/linked to the artist and also include the name of the track.