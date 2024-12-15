Summarize Simplifying... In short To report an Instagram account for impersonation, simply navigate to the imposter's profile, tap "More Actions," then "Report," and select "They're pretending to be someone else."

Follow the prompts to specify the impersonation type and complete your report.

Follow the prompts to specify the impersonation type and complete your report.

Rest assured, your identity remains anonymous unless it's an intellectual property issue, where your details might be shared for resolution.

Instagram lets you flag impersonating accounts directly in the app

How to report an Instagram account for impersonation

What's the story Instagram offers you a simple way to report an imposter account. If an account is pretending to be you, someone you follow, a celebrity or public figure, or a business or organization, you can flag such accounts directly in the app. This story will walk you through the steps to protect your identity on the platform.

Reporting someone for impersonation

From the Feed or the story post, click or tap the imposter's username, or use the search bar to find their profile. Click or tap the "More Actions" button in the top right corner. Select "Report," then choose "Something about this account." Tap on "They're pretending to be someone else." Choose the type of impersonation and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the report.

Your report will remain anonymous

Instagram lets you report anonymously, ensuring the account you reported cannot see your identity, unless the issue involves an intellectual property infringement. In that case your details may be shared as part of the resolution process.