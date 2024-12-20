Summarize Simplifying... In short To turn off read receipts on WhatsApp, tap the three-dot menu, select "Settings," then "Privacy," and toggle off "Read Receipts."



How to disable read receipts on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 05:19 pm Dec 20, 202405:19 pm

What's the story WhatsApp, the globally popular instant messaging platform, comes with a feature called read receipts or "Blue Ticks." The function alerts senders when their messages have been read by recipients. While it can be handy at times, it also poses a privacy issue as users may feel compelled to reply immediately after reading a message. To tackle this, WhatsApp offers an option to disable this feature.

To disable read receipts on your device, open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. From the dropdown, select "Settings." In the Settings option, click on "Privacy." Here, you'll see the "Read Receipts" option. Toggle off this switch to disable read receipts for regular messages.

If you disable read receipts, you may not be able to see who views your status, and others may not know when you view theirs. Additionally, disabling the feature won't affect read receipts in group chats or play receipts for voice messages, as these settings cannot be turned off. Turning off read receipts also means you won't see read receipts from others.