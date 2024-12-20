Summarize Simplifying... In short To share a Facebook memory, tap the profile icon, select "Memories," and choose the memory you want to share.

Facebook memories allow you to revisit moments from the past

How to share a memory on Facebook

December 20, 2024

What's the story Sharing memories on Facebook is a wonderful way to relive cherished moments and connect with friends and family. Whether it's a special event, a favorite photo, or a past post that holds sentimental value, Facebook makes it easy to bring these moments back to life. Here's how you can share a memory on Facebook effortlessly!

To share a memory on Facebook, open the app and tap the profile icon menu in the top right corner. Select "Memories," and Facebook will display a complete list of memories from over the years. Use "Share" at the bottom of the post you want to add to your timeline. Tap "Say something about this..." to add an optional update, and press "Share now."

Posts set to "Only me" cannot be shared

It's important to note that you may not be able to share a memory if the original content's audience was set to "Only me" or if the memory is not shareable (e.g., posts by others on your timeline).