Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your WhatsApp chats, you can easily archive them by long-pressing the desired conversation and hitting the "Archive" icon.

This hides the chat but still allows it to receive messages.

If you want to bring it back, just go to the "Archived" folder at the top of your chat list, long-press the chat, and tap the "Unarchive" icon.

This way, your chats stay organized while retaining all their content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Archived chats remain stored and can be restored anytime without losing messages or media

How to archive and unarchive chats on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 04:55 pm Dec 20, 202404:55 pm

What's the story Archiving chats on WhatsApp allows users to clean up their chat list without permanently deleting conversations. This feature is especially useful for organizing active chats or hiding messages you don't frequently access. Archived chats remain stored and can be restored anytime without losing messages or media, ensuring that your communication history stays intact and easily retrievable when needed.

Process

Archive an individual or group chat

To archive a WhatsApp chat or group, open the app and find the desired conversation. Long-press on it, then tap the "Archive" icon (a downward arrow). The chat will move to the "Archived" folder. Archived chats can still receive messages but remain hidden unless notifications for archived chats are disabled. To archive all chats, go to >Settings >Chats >Chat history >Archive all chats.

Steps

How to unarchive a chat

To unarchive a chat, scroll to the top of your chat list and tap the "Archived" folder. Long-press the chat you wish to unarchive and tap the "Unarchive" icon at the top of the screen. The chat will return to your main chat list, retaining all its messages and media files.