Summarize Simplifying... In short To share HD videos on WhatsApp, either record a new video or select an existing one from your gallery, then choose 'HD' quality before sending.

Be aware, sharing HD media might prompt a 'Continue without WiFi?' message if you're using cellular data.

For convenience, you can set HD as your default quality in WhatsApp's 'Storage and data' settings. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can also set HD quality as the default setting

How to share HD videos on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 01:22 pm Dec 04, 202401:22 pm

What's the story WhatsApp has significantly enhanced its video sharing capabilities with the introduction of HD quality. This feature allows users to send videos in sharper detail, making the viewing experience more immersive and enjoyable. Whether you're sharing family moments, travel experiences, or creative projects, HD videos on WhatsApp ensure that your content looks its best. Here's how you can share HD videos on WhatsApp.

Process

Send HD media in a chat

To send HD video in a chat, open an individual or group chat. Tap on the camera icon to record a new video in HD and share. To attach an existing video, tap attachment icon > Gallery > select video to send. Now tap 'HD' quality. You can also choose to edit your media and add a caption. Next, just tap send.

Pointers

Things to remember

If you share HD media using your cellular network, a 'Continue without WiFi?' might appear. Tap continue if you'd like to share HD media using your cellular network. To set HD quality as the default, open WhatsApp settings > Storage and data > Media upload quality > Select HD quality. You can still send individual items in standard quality each time you send media.