Summarize Simplifying... In short To host an Instagram Live, tap the "+" icon or swipe left from the homepage, select "Live", and start broadcasting.

To invite a guest, tap the video camera icon during your live session, search for a viewer's username, and send them an invite.

If you wish to end the live video, tap 'End Now' and choose to share or delete the broadcast. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can invite up to 3 guests

How to invite people to join your Instagram Live broadcast

By Akash Pandey 04:45 pm Dec 20, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Instagram's Live feature lets users stream videos in real time to their followers. Notably, with Live Rooms, you can invite up to three guests to join your broadcast or request to join someone else's Live session. Here's a step-by-step guide to starting a live broadcast and inviting guests on Instagram.

User guide

Going live on Instagram

To go live on Instagram, first open the app on your device and tap the "+" icon in the top-right corner of the homepage. Alternatively, swiping left will also take them to the same screen. Following this, you will be taken to a new post page where you can select "Live" by swiping all the way to the right on the menu bar at the bottom of this page. When ready, tap the circle icon to start your live broadcast.

Invitation process

How to invite a guest

Once you're live, tap the icon of a video camera at the bottom of your screen. From here, type in the username of someone to go live with or search for them in the list of viewers. Selecting a user will send them an invite to join your live video. However, note that you can only invite someone who's already watching your broadcast or by sending them a request if they aren't already tuned in.

Ending live

Managing participants, ending live session

Once your invited friend accepts your request, their video will join yours on a split screen. If you want to remove your friend from the live video at any time, just tap the "X" at the top-right of their screen. To end your live video with a guest, follow the same steps as ending a solo live video by tapping on 'End Now' and choosing whether to share or delete it post-broadcast.