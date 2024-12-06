Summarize Simplifying... In short Kavya Mehra, dubbed as India's first AI mom, is an AI influencer who shares relatable content based on real-life experiences of mothers, attracting over 600 followers on Instagram.

She's seen as a game-changer for brands by the Collective Artists Network, as her AI-driven nature allows her to adapt real-time data and create responsive content.

This innovative blend of AI and influencer marketing is a growing trend, offering brands an impactful way to engage with consumers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kavya Mehra's digital presence is a reflection of everyday motherhood

Meet Kavya Mehra, AI influencer winning hearts of Indian moms

By Akash Pandey 02:32 pm Dec 06, 202402:32 pm

What's the story We're living in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), and it's everywhere. From a style icon to a virtual granny who beats scammers, AI has left its footprint in every corner. Now, making its entrance is Kavya Mehra, an AI-powered mom influencer, who is taking the internet by storm. Created by Mumbai-based talent management firm Collective Artists Network, Kavya is designed to capture the essence of motherhood and connect with audiences on different facets of the journey.

Digital persona

Kavya reflects real-life motherhood

Kavya has over 600 followers on Instagram. She shares snippets from her day-to-day life, be it cooking traditional dishes, celebrating festivals like Diwali, painting, or pampering herself with skincare routines. Kavya also shares throwbacks from when she was pregnant and her dreams about the kind of mother she wants to be. "India's first AI mom, powered by real moms," reads Kavya's Instagram bio, revealing that her digital personality is rooted in real-life experiences and emotions of mothers across India.

AI influence

New trend in influencer marketing

The rise of Kavya Mehra also underscores a growing trend in the influencer space: AI-generated content that connects with people emotionally. Vijay Subramaniam, founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, told CNBC-TV18 that they wanted to see what happens when you combine AI with real-life experiences. "Kavya is designed to be a relatable voice for modern mothers while offering brands a way to create impactful, authentic content," he said.

Brand engagement

A game-changer for brands?

Collective Artists Network believes Kavya is a game-changer for brands. She gives them scalable yet authentic ideas to engage with consumers through relatable content. Subramaniam further explained that since Kavya is AI-driven, it's easier for her to adapt real-time data, making her content continuously responsive to audience needs. "We regularly update Kavya's content based on trending conversations among real mothers," he added.