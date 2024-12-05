Summarize Simplifying... In short Creating Instagram Story Highlights is a breeze.

Simply go to your profile, tap the "+" under "Story Highlights", select your story, and hit "Next". You can customize the cover, title it, and voila, it's on your profile!

Alternatively, you can directly highlight an active story by tapping the heart icon, and either create a new Highlight or add it to an existing one. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Story Highlights is a quick way to access special moments

How to create Story Highlights on Instagram

By Akash Pandey 02:59 pm Dec 05, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Instagram allows users to display their favorite moments from their Stories, right on their profile, using the Story Highlights feature. It lets you turn ephemeral content into a permanent display, capturing important events like engagements, job switches, or concerts. Creating a Story Highlight is pretty simple. Here's how you can do it.

Process

Creating a new Highlight

To create a new Story Highlight, head over to your profile page and tap on the "+" button under the "Story Highlights" section. Now, select the existing or previous story (or stories) to showcase, and tap "Next" in the top right. You are then provided an option to edit the cover (optional) and give a title for your Highlight. Once these steps are completed, tap "Done" in the top right, and the Highlight will appear on your Instagram profile.

Alternate method

Creating Highlights from active Story

Instagram also lets users create a Highlight directly from their active Story. For this, you can navigate to the Story you want to highlight and tap Highlight (encircled heart) icon on the bottom right. From here, you can either create a new Highlight with it or add it to an existing one. If you add your chosen frame to an existing Highlight, it will play right after the first frame in that Highlight.