Amazon Prime Video revises device support from January: Know changes
Amazon India will revise its Prime Video usage terms from January 2025, the platform communicated the terms via an email to The Times of India. The new policy will restrict a single Prime membership to stream on a maximum of five devices, out of which only two can be televisions. This means households using more than two TVs for Prime Video will have to get an additional subscription for every extra TV.
Current policy allows streaming on 5 devices without restrictions
In the email to TOI, Amazon said, "Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement." Under the current policy, Prime members can stream content on up to five devices without any restrictions on the type of device. Once the new changes are effective, users can manage their registered devices on the Prime Video settings page or purchase another Prime membership for more device access.
Amazon Prime membership pricing and benefits
Amazon provides Prime membership at different price points: monthly at ₹299, quarterly at ₹599, and annually at ₹1,499. Other options include the Annual Prime Lite (₹799) and Prime Shopping Edition (₹399/year). Benefits include unlimited ad-free video streaming on up to five devices (including up to two TVs), under the new policy effective January 2025.