Summarize Simplifying... In short To transfer WhatsApp channel ownership, simply open the channel, select your channel name, and choose a new owner.

You can do this by tapping "Transfer ownership" and selecting the admin, or by holding the admin name and tapping "Transfer ownership."

After transferring, you'll lose admin rights but remain a follower, keeping you in the loop with channel updates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

You can transfer your channel's ownership with just a few taps

How to transfer channel ownership on WhatsApp

By Akash Pandey 06:39 pm Dec 19, 202406:39 pm

What's the story WhatsApp lets channel owners transfer administrative rights and responsibilities. This is especially useful for those who no longer wish to remain the owner. WhatsApp says only one person can own a channel at any given time. However, channel owners can invite additional admins to help manage their channels. Here's how you can pass your channel's ownership to a different admin.

User guide

Take a look at the quick process

To transfer ownership to other people, follow these steps: Open the WhatsApp channel by clicking the channel name from the "Updates" section. Tap your channel > channel name, and select a new owner by following one of these: Tap "Transfer ownership," and then choose the admin. Tap and hold the admin name, and then tap "Transfer ownership." Now, checkmark "Dismiss yourself as admin," press "Continue" and enter your phone number and tap "Transfer."

Post-transfer changes

Post-transfering channel ownership: What you can and can't do

Once you transfer the channel ownership, you will no longer have the rights to change channel info and settings; create, edit, and delete channel updates; view all available channel metrics; invite and dismiss other channel admins; or delete your channel. However, you'll still remain a channel follower, allowing you to stay updated on its content and activities.