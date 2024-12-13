Summarize Simplifying... In short Brace for a wet week ahead, Bengaluru and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as the IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains until December 18.

While North Interior Karnataka is expected to remain dry, coastal and interior regions may experience intense rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Bengaluru will hover between 18°C and 30°C, with a slight dip in minimum temperatures expected in Interior Karnataka.

Rainfall predicted for Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till December 18

By Snehil Singh 02:32 pm Dec 13, 202402:32 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, warning residents of heavy rainfall over the next four days starting Thursday. The city witnessed moderate showers on Thursday, with cloudy skies dominating the day. This weather pattern is due to a low-pressure system forming along the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry till December 14.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Urban Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, and neighboring districts including Chitradurga, Kolar, and Ramanagara. Coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, are also expected to witness heavy rainfall during this time. Bengaluru's temperatures are expected to remain between 18°C and 30°C. Coastal and interior regions may see intense rain with thunderstorms.

Moderate rain is likely at a few places over Coastal Karnataka, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts. Light rain is expected at isolated places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over North Interior Karnataka with shallow fog or mist expected in some areas. A fall in minimum temperature by 2°C is expected for the next two days in Interior Karnataka.

Heavy rain is likely at many places over Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, and Tumkur districts. Light rain may occur at isolated places over Koppal, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Raichur districts. Generally cloudy skies are predicted until December 14 with maximum and minimum temperatures around 25°C and 19°C, respectively. Apart from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness very heavy rainfall on December 17 with heavy rainfall also likely on December 13, 16, and 18.