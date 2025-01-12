WhatsApp will soon let you create personalized AI chatbots
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let users create their own personalized artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots.
The capability was unearthed in the latest beta version 2.25.1.26 of the app, which can be downloaded via Google Play's Beta Program.
The feature is still in development and a timeline for a broader rollout has not been disclosed.
Feature details
AI chatbot feature: A closer look
The upcoming feature will allow users to create their own AI chatbots right within the app. This is part of WhatsApp's larger focus on improving user experience with AI-powered chats.
The company wants to make this process accessible to all users, irrespective of their tech-savviness, by bringing it directly into the app.
This way, there will be no need for complex setup or third-party tools, making bot creation quicker and intuitive.
Customization
User input will shape AI personality
The new feature will let users describe their AI character in detail, defining its unique attributes and functions.
They can choose if the AI should be focused on productivity, entertainment, or personal assistance.
WhatsApp also plans to offer helpful suggestions for users who may need inspiration or a starting point for their creation. These could be anything, ranging from pre-set templates to examples of popular AI profiles.
AI roles
User-defined roles will shape behavior
Along with the description, WhatsApp will prompt users to define the chatbot's role and primary goal.
This step will further fine-tune the AI's personality and ensure it serves the exact purpose of its creator.
For instance, you could create a bot to motivate you during workouts or help you manage your schedule.